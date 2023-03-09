The conversation around Ballot Item 7 in Burlington turned out to be a partisan one– with Democrats opposing the measure and Progressives in favor of the increased civilian police oversight.

It would have implemented a largely civilian-led community control board with power to oversee the police department.

Both say they plan to work together to address increased oversight.

“I think an important area for us is to continue the work of investing, strengthening, refining and clarifying the role of the police commission,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

About two-thirds of Burlington voters that made their way to the polls on Town Meeting Day say they didn’t want to see civilians have the power to police their police department. Others say the acting police chief alone isn’t enough to monitor the department, including Grace Pfeio, a Burlington resident that helped draft the language of Article 7.

“We’ve heard from those that serve on the police commission that this is something that needs to happen and out of all of us, they have the most information about what happens with the police department and police misconduct,” Pfeio said.

Separate from the Community Control Board is Burlington’s police commission. It is a relatively new body that was implemented to keep the police department and its officers accountable. However, they have been given very limited jurisdiction by the city to discipline members of the department, and largely give recommendations to the council and Acting Chief Jon Murad, who has final say.

Former commissioner Mark Hughes stepped down from his seat in 2020 for that very reason, saying that the statutes in place make the body’s role insignificant. Weinberger said the city and the council plan to revisit that role in the coming months.

“The council passed a resolution a few weeks back saying if there was a defeat of (Article 7) that we would take up that work again, and i think we will take up that work promptly,” he said.

New Progressive Central District Councilor Melo Grant, a former police commissioner herself, says that Article 7 passing in her district shows it has made its mark despite defeat.

“There was a success – reminding our officials that these issues haven’t gone away and need to be taken care of,” Grant said.

However, she added that increasing the police commission’s responsibilities over the department could add a necessary voice in the room.

“We have expertise, and our expertise helps to offer guidance,” she said.