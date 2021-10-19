Burlington looking for public input on how to invest $15 million

The City of Burlington has $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and wants residents to help decide how to spend the money. Specifically, it wants people to take part in survey to figure out which projects should get priority.

Since ARPA became law on March 11, 2021, Burlington has received $27 million. Nearly half has gone to fill budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the City wants to put the remaining money towards projects that have a positive impact on the community and achieve what Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office calls “high-priority goals.” The eligible projects focus on public health, racial and economic equity, broadband, and water resources.

Mayor Weinberger says now is the time to take action to make sure Burlington emerges from the pandemic stronger, sustainable, and just. The mayor writes, “In order to get this right we need to hear from the Burlington community to understand their needs and priorities and learn from their perspectives.”

An online survey is now live and runs through November 9th. Community members are encouraged to give feedback on the proposed projects or provide ideas of their own. Click here to find the survey.