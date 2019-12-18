Burlington man arrested in connection to killing of teen in Troy

A Vermont man was arrested today at Logan International Airport in connection to the death of 19 year old Beyonce Wint.

Antwaun Twitty, 30, Burlington and Ideleissa N. Armstead, 24, Brooklyn, NY, are both now charged with Second Degree Murder. Twitty will be extradited to New York.

Wint was found dead behind a parked car in Troy, NY around four in the morning on September 17, days after spending time in Burlington.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Troy Police Department.