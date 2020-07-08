Burlington man is accused of domestic assault after altercation with neighbor

Police say a Burlington man is in custody after committing domestic assault and striking a neighbor.

Burlington Police say Jerred Christy, 34, armed himself with a rock during a domestic dispute in a parking lot. They say they were able to defuse the situation, but during the later investigation they found that he assaulted his spouse, threatened to kill her, and hit a neighbor who tried to intervene, with a blunt object.

According to police Christy is at Northwest Regional Correctional Facility on a $5,000 bond.