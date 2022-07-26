Burlington police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that jumped a curb at Manhattan Drive and Rose Street and hit a man walking on the sidewalk

The hit-and-run occurred just before midnight Sunday. Police said they responded to a call and and found the man bleeding in a grassy area. The vehicle immediately left the scene, police said. Firefighters took the man to UVM Vermont Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who heard or saw a vehicle leaving the area quickly to the Burlington Police Department.