Burlington mayor announces new strategies in response to COVID-19 pandemic

BURLINGTON, VT- Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and members of his administration discussed new strategies for essential businesses. They also introduced a special thermometer that will be used throughout the city for temperature checks.

“We knew we had to think for ourselves in this emergency,” said Weinberger

On Tuesday, the Mayor said the city has designated a ten person COVID- 19 analytics team. He said the team will help understand and track state and federal legislation. The team will also start planning relief and resilient strategies.

Brian Lowe is the City’s Chief Innovation Officer; he will lead the group. He said the team researched the 1918 pandemic and its effect on Burlington.

“It became clear through that work and through some additional academic papers that local actions matter a great deal in a pandemic,” said Lowe.

Lowe said there are many ways for essential businesses to further reduce the risk of transmission.

“That includes things like paid sick leave policies, so people don’t have to come into work when they are sick. It includes hand washing and hygiene protocols. But it means that employers should be building into the workday the time to take a break and wash your hands,” said Lowe.

Mayor Weinberger also discussed how the city will be implementing forehead thermometers for essential businesses. He said the city was able to purchase 100 to be used throughout Burlington.

“We are using them to secure city sites. The EOC has one, you can’t get into the EOC without getting your temperature taken. Same thing with Burlington Police Department. But we have more than we need for city operations alone,” said Weinberger.

The mayor said he has reached out to senior providers to use the forehead thermometers. If you are an essential business that could benefit from forehead thermometers the Mayor said to reach out to the city.