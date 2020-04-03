Burlington mayor issues new emergency regulations, including traffic changes

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Mayor Miro Weinberger signed two emergency regulations Friday afternoon. One is related to enforcement of Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency order, while the other formed a “shared streets for social distancing” initiative.

The first regulation goes into effect at 6:30 pm on Friday. It states that any Burlington resident, business or organization that intentionally fails to abide by COVID-19 emergency measures will be subject to civil penalties.

A first offense is punishable by a minimum fine of $100, a second offense is a minimum of $250, and a third offense is $500.

The regulation also ensures that anyone who intentionally spits on or bites law enforcement officers, first responders or health care professional will be subject to criminal penalties.

Weinberger’s second emergency regulation ushered in temporary changes to public streets in an effort to give residents more space for safe exercise.

There’s two changes that Burlingtonians can expect to take effect at 6 am Saturday: Birchcliff Parkway will be limited to local traffic only, and parking will be prohibited on the east side of Pine Street between Lakeside Avenue and Maple Street.

Local drivers on Birchcliff Parkway are cautioned to yield to pedestrians and bicyclists on the right-of-way. Temporary signage will be posted.

Various city departments will work together to create an “Emergency Shared Streets Plan”. Once Mayor Weinberger approves it, additional changes to traffic flow may be made by public works.