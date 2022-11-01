Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says progress is being made to re-house the homeless community. Tuesday, he visited the Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter site with representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials spoke about creating more affordable housing for Burlington, under the HUD’s “House America Initiative.”

The initiative uses funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to re-house at least 100,000 households experiencing homelessness. It will also add at least 20,000 new units of affordable housing around the country by the end of this year.

Mayor Weinberger explained how this initiative is working in Burlington. One goal is to house over 300 vulnerable households within the next three years. So far, 108 previously homeless households have been placed in permanent housing. He says, “the city is closely aligned with our state and federal partners in prioritizing investments and urgent action that is required to make good on the promise of housing as a human right.”

Mayor Weinberger noted the current Burlington vacancy rate is 0.5%. He says, “hundreds of Burlingtonians are living in chronic homelessness, which is way up since before the pandemic, we have the lowest vacancy rate we have seen in decades.” He added, “way too many of our neighbors are suffering.”

Chittenden County is expecting at least 20 more homeless-dedicated units by February of next year. In addition, at least 39 new homes dedicated to housing formerly homeless individuals are slated to open by 2025.

Regional Administrator for HUD New England Juana Matias noted affordable housing is integral. “As we all know, housing is a critical pillar of our society,” she said. “It’s foundational to the health of our families, communities, and our economy.”

The Elmwood Emergency Shelter is expected to open by the end of November. The Champlain Housing Trust, who will be managing the shelter, remains optimistic it will hire the staff to be able to operate.