For the first time in decades Burlington has a Democratic majority on their council, with newcomers Progressive Councilor Melo Grant, and Democrats Tim Doherty and Hannah King assuming their positions Monday. There are now seven Democrats, four Progressives and one Independent on the council.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says this is a win for the city that he believes was already going in the right direction in his twelfth state of the city address.

“The priorities of this community are clear, and we are moving forward,” Weinberger said.

He reinforced the work he and city officials have done to tackle the city’s most pressing issues.

“We were teetering on a financial cliff. millions of dollars in the red,” he said. “today, once again, we are a double-A city with millions of dollars in reserve.”

He also touted their role in the construction of nearly 800 homes currently being built in the city, and an array of other infrastructure projects and upgrades.

“After many ordinance reforms and major focus, we’re starting to make good on the promise that housing is a human right,” Weinberger said.

Weinberger and both his new and veteran colleagues on the council say issues like public safety are ones that have no easy fix.

“I met with people and asked ‘what are you most concerned about, what would you like to see action on?’ Overwhelmingly the answer was public safety,” said Tim Doherty, D-East District.

While both Democratic and Progressive councilors have agreed on finding remedies for public safety problems, the mayor said this spring he will be asking the council to weigh his recent public safety plan, that would expand officer resources and strengthen the police department. It will also look into increased oversight through the police commission, something that other councilors have a slightly different outlook on.

“We need to look at a charter change to remove the sole disciplinarian of the chief,” said Ward 3 Councilor Joe Magee.

Despite the shift in power, councilors say they are optimistic for productive collaboration.

“I’m confident that we’re going to be able to find some common ground on many of the issues that are challenging the city right now,” Magee said.

Those living in Burlington say they hope for that collaboration, while they face the reality of what they say the city has become.

“If Vermont wants young people to stay, make it possible for them to start a business…we’re getting outpriced by thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Nicholas Gambill, a Burlington resident.