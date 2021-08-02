Burlington officials respond to weekend gun battle, rise in crime

Burlington Police found itself strained this weekend, responding to more than 50 calls around the Queen City alone Friday night from road rage with a gun, violent domestic assaults, and a gun battle. Acting Chief Jon Murad says Colchester, South Burlington, and UVM police provided help.

“What were experiencing right now is an inability to service the calls that are our city’s calls,” Chief Murad said. “And the need to ask other departments to handle those calls for us.”

Early Saturday morning, police say 3 men were involved in a shootout outside Simon’s Mobil gas station downtown. It was clearly captured by surveillance cameras. 2 of the men have been identified and arrested, police are still searching for the third.

“This is the type of incident we hate to see in downtown Burlington,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said. “Fortunately, we’re a city where that’s very rare, its important we keep it that way.”

Weinberger says it was clear when the city council approved a measure to downsize Burlington’s police force, other measures would be needed to ensure safety in the city. The mayor says he’s working alongside Chief Murad to to get 6 community service officers onboard, hiring local security for City Hall Park. He also cited large investments into mental health services.

“But those are new systems, new programs that are going to take some time to stand up,” the mayor said.

While Murad agrees this will help ease the strain, he says it’s crucial for the department to retain and hire more sworn officers. Especially as gun fire continued early Sunday morning, near the skate-park along the waterfront. Police say no one was hurt, but a nearby apartment building was struck. They believe the two shooting incidents are related.

“Gun fire, domestic assault is the work of police officers,” Murad said. “We need to retain and bring aboard additional officers who meet the needs of what our community wants in police officers.”