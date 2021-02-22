Burlington police arrest two men after a series of car break-ins

Burlington Police have arrested two men for a series of car break-ins that occurred on Saturday.

Police say Shane Morrill, 34 and Wayne Morrill, 42 were seen breaking in to cars and stealing items from them on surveillance video. The incident happened around 1:09 p.m. on Saturday, in a parking garage in downtown Burlington. Over the next hour, the BPD received several other calls about cars that had been broken into in parking garages and other areas of downtown Burlington.

The surveillance video helped police provide a description of the two suspects and confirm that they had left the parking garage in a stolen vehicle.

Around 2:00 p.m. the Burlington Police received another call advising that two males were attempting to buy gift cards with various credit cards at Market 32 on Shelburne Road. A store employee provided police with the names on the credit cards, which matched the name of a victim whose car was broken-in to.

When police responded to the location they found the stolen vehicle in the Shaw’s parking lot on Shelburne Road and they located Shane and Wayne exiting Shaw’s. Police stopped the two men to investigate. Police found a number of items that were stolen from the parking garage.

Acting Chief of Police, Jon Murad said, “This incident goes to show that public safety is a shared responsibility. He said the success of this investigation was a result of good team work. “It involved a lot of cooperation and good work among dispatchers, officers, and members of the public.”

This incident is still an ongoing investigation and the BPD asks anyone with information related to these break-ins or other, possibly associated but currently unreported incidents, should call the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.