Burlington Police Assessment recommends more officers, more oversight and new policies

An consulting firm hired by the City of Burlington to look into BPD released its final Functional and Operational Assessment. The report conducted by CNA includes several key findings and 149 recommendations.

It found the Burlington Police Department is “understaffed for its volume of calls for service and relies on an inefficient staffing model.” It recommends adding five sworn officers for an authorized headcount of 80 to 85. CNA also recommends a 12-hour shift plan.

The report examined BPD’s training and also looked at whether there is racial or socioeconomic bias. CNA says, after analyzing traffic stop data, there are “potential racial disparities…in citations for traffic violations, searches, and arrests.” It also says black community members experience disparities in traffic stops as well as disparities in stop outcomes, and it says there are “disparities in use of force incidents.” CNA says there is no apparent socioeconomic bias in relation to BPD’s deployment of personnel.

CNA recommends more community engagement and outreach, it also recommends training to address potential bias. It also called on The City of Burlington to formalize the authority of the Police Commission beyond an advisory role.

Other recommendations include implementing a traffic stop data system, thorough review of use of force incidents and the establishment of a community mental health advisory committee.

Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says BPD is eager to address many of the recommendations but adds there are items with which he does not agree. In particular is CNA’s appraisal of BPD training. In a statement acting Chief Murad says, in part, “While I do not believe this assessment is a final blueprint for public safety in our community, it does contain many recommendations that the BPD can use to improve our policies and

operations. I’m grateful for its insights and I’m committed to using parts of it to drive further improvements of our department. My goal, as always, is to continue to meet our mission of keeping people safe, with and for our neighbors, and also to continue to transform our department to meet our community’s shared vision for public safety.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the CNA report “affirms several priorities of the Administration” His office says the Mayor supports working with the City Council to review all 149 recommendations in the weeks and months ahead.