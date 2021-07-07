Burlington police commission investigating complaint against officer

The Burlington Police Commission called a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to investigate a complaint into one of the department’s officers. Within five minutes of the meeting, the commissioners called for an executive session, meaning, matters would not be open to the public.

We were told the purpose was to hear testimony about the ‘disciplinary actions of an officer’, following a complaint by a Burlington resident.

“In the police commission, there’s the complaint policy that was adopted last August in which it says all complaints are confidential,” said Stephanie Seguino, a commissioner. “So we’re really not at liberty to say anything beyond that.”

Commissioners met behind closed doors for nearly 2 hours to discuss the employee matter. Robert Appel, an independent attorney, says he was brought in by the city due to the conflict.

He says they need to examine the matter further and collect some relevant information. Appel says the commission could very well call another special meeting to revisit this situation and consider next steps.