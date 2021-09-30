Burlington police commission proposes city-wide mental health summit

Mental health has become front and center this past year and the issues surrounding mental illness are now approaching crisis mode, according to elected officials in Burlington.

“Many, many of the city’s public safety issues relate to unsupported residents and visitors with mental health issues,” Sarah Carpenter, Ward 4 City Councilor said.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says in 2019, mental health calls comprised about 5% of the department’s calls. Last year, it was up to 9%.

“I think we’re all in a position right now to have a deeper understanding than perhaps we did, about what stress can mean and what those kinds of burden can mean,” Chief Murad said.

The resolution shared during Tuesday’s meeting looks to bring all stakeholders under one roof to create some structure and develop a plan, to combat a complex issue. Murad says it’s no secret officers are not trained experts to treat mental illness..

“It’s not just about police,” he said. “Because frankly, police alone cannot address this issue. It’s more complicated and larger than that”

City councilors echo that sentiment, saying it’s an issue that takes a village, or in this case, a city to deal with. Sarah Carpenter, who represents Ward 4, says the council set aside money in this year’s budget to create a crisis intervention program, but they lack a provider.

“That’s I think the call for the summit, to say ‘you’re the service providers, how can the city work closer with you?'” Carpenter said. “We can’t fill that role, nor should we fill that role, but the burden and often the outcome on the public safety end lands right square in our lap.”

We reached out to police commissioners to learn next steps for this resolution, but did not hear back prior to publication.