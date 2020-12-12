Burlington Police Department says shortage of officers could impact future patrols

Acting Chief Jon Murad says the Burlington Police Department has 81 sworn officers, down from 92 in June.

“The people in our city need to understand that there are going to be hard times owing to where we are staffing wise,” Murad said.

Of the 11 officers they’ve lost, one is on a military assignment. One is on worker’s comp and will never return to duty. Another is on long-term limited duty because of an injury.

The other eight have left the department entirely, with five citing the criminal justice reform resolution passed by the city council this summer as a reason for leaving.

12 more officers will be eligible to retire by next September. Murad says — if the department drops to 76 officers, the midnight shift will be cut, leaving the BPD without the ability to respond to calls in person from 3 am to 7:30 am each day.

“The midnight shift is not something we are thinking about ending lightly, this is a serious move,” Murad said. “It is predicated on the idea that if we only have enough staffing for one or two officers, they cannot conduct safe, proactive patrol on their own.”

Murad adds that there’s no easy fix — the hiring process for a new officer takes at least 14 months. In the meantime, the department is looking to hire community service officers and liaisons. The city council’s June resolution would cut the force by 30% through attrition.

But BPD says there’s been little guidance moving forward. Kyle Dodson, the city’s director of police transformation, says he backs the plan as part of the department’s re-organization.

“I believe that pursuing CSOs, what’s appropriate and safe for them to respond to, is an important and truthful path to pursue,” Dodson said.