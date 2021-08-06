Burlington Police have identified third person in a shootout in downtown Burlington

Burlington Police have identified a third person believed to be involved in the shootout that took place early Saturday in downtown Burlington.

Burlington Police say the three men were fighting at Simon’s Mobil on South Winooski Avenue on Saturday when there was a shootout. The two other male suspects were detained.

Police say the third suspect is 25 year old Walter Jones, from Massachusetts. Police say he is a member of the ‘bloods gang” in Massachusetts. Jones is wanted in the bay state on several charges including several firearm’s charges.

Police are also looking for the vehicle involved in the incident which is a Nissan Rogue. They believe it may have been abandoned.

The BPD is asking you to call (802) 658-2704 if you have any additional information about this case.