Burlington police say three recent gunfire incidents appear related

Burlington Police are investigating three separate incidents of gunfire in recent days that they believe may be related.

Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad said detectives have identified potential suspects in the shootings, in which there were no reported injuries. No arrests have been made and police are seeking eyewitnesses and others with knowledge to help investigators.

“Our detectives are working on these cases as if they were homicides, because we’re trying to do everything we can to prevent a homicide from happening,” Murad said. “But we need people with more knowledge about these incidents to come forward.”

In the most recent incident, 911 dispatchers received a call just before 10:30 p.m. Monday from a person who said they had been shot near Leddy Park, then crashed their vehicle and hid in the woods. Responding officers found a vehicle that had hit a tree on the exit road from Leddy Park. Police said the vehicle’s airbags had deployed and they saw what appeared to be bullet holes.

While officers were making contact with the 911 caller, the injured driver called police from a nearby house, to which he had been admitted by residents after pleading for help. Officers responded and the man was taken to University of Vermont Maedical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the crash.

Police believe that the occupants of two vehicles were parked in the Leddy Park parking lot when a third vehicle suddenly arrived and an occupant fired at one of the other vehicles. That person then attempted to flee before crashing into a tree. When the people in the crashed car attempted to flee on foot, someone in the third vehicle fired more shots, police said.

Detectives say they have reason to believe the Leddy Park incident is associated with two recent gunfire incidents; one at Oakledge Park last Thursday and the second at a residence on Plattsburg Avenue on Friday.

Police say those three incidents are associated with a “violent incident”

at a party that occurred Saturday in Burlington Hill, near South Union and Buell streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kratochvil at the Burlington Police Department at (802) 540-2308.