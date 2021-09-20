Burlington police looking for suspects in beating of man near Church Street

Burlington police are looking for as many as nine people who allegedly beat a man unconscious following a dispute over a cell phone.

Police and the Burlington Fire Departments responded just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a man bleeding heavily. Police said the fight began on Church Street, continued through the intersection of College Street and concluded near City Hall Park.

Officers said a group of between five and nine people attacked the man and continued to beat him after he was unconscious. The victim was hospitalized and required surgery, police said.

The department has released a surveillance video that it says shows “people of interest” involved in the attack.

If you witnessed the fight or have information, call the Burlington Police at 802-658-2700.