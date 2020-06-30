Burlington Police Officer Association speaks out against de-funding

The Burlington City Council will vote on a budget that includes cuts to the Burlington Police Department. If passed, the budget would cut the number of police officers in the Queen City, removing a total of 30 positions. That includes 18 officers already on the force, as well as the dozen or so current vacancies in the department.

“Present day to bring us to what city council is proposing, it would drop us from 93 officers to about 75,” said Tyler Badeau, president of Burlington Police Officer Association.

City Council will finalize the 2021 budget. Mayor Miro Weinberger’s proposal calls for nearly $2 million in cuts to the Burlington Police Department, that’s 10% of its budget.

Tyler Badeau, president of the Burlington Police Officer Association says the department is already struggling to meet the city’s public safety needs due to under staffing. He says they would rather see others step in when it comes to dealing with mental health and that there is a significant need for more clinicians as it sometimes takes hours to get one on scene.

“Remove that type of service from the hands of the police department where we can take a more supportive role in that,” Badeau said. “But the need for more clinicians does not equate to the need for less officers.”

The resolution also calls for moving parking enforcement from police to the Department of Public Works and changes to the Burlington School District resource officer position. Burdeau adds that the calls for reducing funding along with other recent events have significantly impacted officers’ morale.

“Morale is not good, it’s the worst I’ve seen in about 13 years,” Burdeau said. “It’s unfortunate to see the working conditions that they’re enduring, it’s not good.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Racial Justice Alliance is calling for a deeper cut. They, along with many other protestors want to see a 30% reduction of Burlington Police budget.