Burlington, VT- A Burlington woman has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including assault and resisting arrest after police say she assaulted an unhoused woman, refused to comply when being arrested, and kicked an officer when being taken into custody.

At around 2:44 a.m. Sunday morning, a Community Service Officer witnessed the woman, who is identified in court records as Rachel Washington, 40, from Burlington, walk up to another woman and hit her near the intersection of Church and Main. During the investigation, police found surveillance footage of the assault and they say there was no obvious reason for the attack.

These pictures submitted with the court affidavit appear to show a woman, who police identify as Washington, raising her right fist before striking the victim across the face.

Police say Washington and the group she was with refused to stop until they reached the intersection of Main and South Winooski St, where she kicked and injured an officer during the arrest, and reportedly said, “I wanted to kick him in the crotch!”

Officers took Washington into custody, but she refused to identify herself beyond her first name. She was brought to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility before being arraigned Monday morning, December 4th.

According to the affidavit, Washington insulted the arresting officer multiple times while being brought to the police station, saying things such as, “I hope you die!” and, “You’re every parent’s worst nightmare, a loser!”

Following the arraignment, a bail of $200 was set and conditions of release were given, including a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a restraining order against the woman Washington is accused of assaulting.

Police say the group she was with tried to prevent them from talking to her, and surrounded the officer during the altercation.

Police are asking anyone with more information about this incident to call them at (802) 658-2704.