Burlington police seeking two suspects in downtown armed robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Burlington police are seeking two suspects in an armed robbery at Champlain Farms on Main Street.

Officers received a report of a panic alarm from the gas station just after 3 am Sunday, and spoke with store employees who said they’d been robbed at gunpoint. After reviewing security footage, officers have an initial description of the suspects: two young Black males, both in black puffy jackets, and both were wearing backpacks and masks.

Store employees told officers that one of the suspects carried a firearm, which he pointed at them while the other suspect robbed the cash register.

Both suspects fled the scene, heading in the direction of the VFW. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects, although one officer recovered possible evidence.

Officers have recovered additional video footage and evidence in recent hours.

Burlington police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Osilka at the Burlington Police Department at (802)-658-2704.

Acting Chief Jon Murad said he anticipates being able to obtain video and photographs of the suspects on Monday to share with the public.