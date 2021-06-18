Burlington prepares for Juneteenth Celebration

The Queen City is gearing up to celebrate Burlington’s first city sponsored Juneteenth. This will be a Citywide celebration the weekend of June 19th. The event will include musical performances, art installations, food vendors, educational opportunities, and more.

Juneteenth commemorates African American freedom and emphasized education and achievement. The city’s Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging office says, “It is a time for reflection and rejoicing, a time for assessment, self-improvement, and planning for the future.”

The celebration, with its number of events will happen rain or shine. For more information and a list of programs, click here.