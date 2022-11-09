City officials have been working to bring a new high school to the Queen City since 2020 after students were relegated to the old Macy’s building on Cherry Street – due to toxic chemicals being detected in the Institute Road location.

That picture became clearer after Tuesday’s midterm election, as three-fourths of voters opted to take on the up-to $165 million bond that will bring the new school to Burlington.

The chair of Burlington’s School Board says the support from voters made the district’s trials and tribulations all worth it.

“This has been two years in the making,” Clare Wool said. “We feel a huge sense of gratitude to the burlington voters.”

Wool said the efforts to get the new Institute Road building up by 2025 have already begun.

“We are meeting immediately,” she said. “We have plans for demolition starting in January and we have to vacate the old building.”

She added that construction could start as early as the spring, and that the district is doing all it can to reduce the cost of the project, including selling the contents of the old building.

“We are fully aware that there are $32 million in Montpelier at the state house waiting to be distributed for PCB contamination,” Wool said.

The district is pursuing 17 different state and federal funding options, but tax implications provided by the district assume it will borrow the full bond amount.

They project that it will add $800 to the yearly tax bill of a Burlingtonian with a $370,000 home.

“We are not expecting Burlingtonians to bare and shoulder this entire expense, and that’s why we crafted the language on the ballot to say ‘up-to’,” Wool said.

Residents of the Queen City could be footing the bill in some capacity until 2047. However, Mayor Miro Weinberger said those in Burlington won’t regret the decision, as many future generations will benefit from the investment.

“In a time of economic uncertainty and inflation, it really shows the value Burlington has put on education and this addresses a really big challenge that we had looming over this city for a while,” Weinberger said.

As we reported last month, the school district said they plan to sue Monsanto over damages caused by PCB contamination.

Wool and other district officials said that a successful lawsuit could help offset some of the debt from the upcoming construction.