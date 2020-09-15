Burlington School District asks for community input on police in school

The Burlington School District wants the community involved in its school safety task force to review and develop its school resource officer program, also known as the SRO program.

“We need to hear what the public is telling us, we cannot ignore that,” said Sparks, Burlington School District’s Director of Equity.

The SRO program was first created 25 years ago without much community input but now, the district wants to hear from more voices.

“We really want to make sure the public has a voice, our students have a voice, and families have a voice, and we need to respect that and value the diversity of voices and diversity of opinions,” said Sparks.

Sparks says he’s looking to create a 9-member task force that not only involves school and public officials but students as well to better implement restorative practices.

“A restorative practice is one that doesn’t necessarily involve issuing a citation to appear in court, or arresting somebody and trying to take them to court but instead involves a stopping of whatever the behavior was that was making people unsafe or condition that led to disorder,” said Burlington Police Department’s Deputy Chief Jon Murad.

So instead of suspending or arresting students, which has plummeted since 2015, the Burlington School District is looking to focus on changes to behavior.

Murad explains SRO’s have played a part in the educational process.

“They come into classes when questions of criminal justice come up. they are participatory when in ways that include one of our…one of our school resource officers is a crash technician, which means he has to use math in interesting ways,” said Murad.

Murad says SRO’s can and should have a positive influence in the school. In fact, these officers won’t be in traditional uniforms or arrive in marked vehicles as to not intimidate students.

“The whole opportunity for us as a community is to really look at the M-O-U (Memorandum of Understanding) look at the needs of police in the schools, is there a need, and if not, how does the district first and foremost ensure the safety and well-being of everybody,” said Sparks.

For those interesting in applying for the School Safety Task Force, you can complete your form online or visit www.bsdvt.org to learn more.