Burlington School District begins search for new superintendent

The Burlington School Board has hired a recruitment consultant to help it find candidates to replace outgoing Superintendent Yaw Obeng, who announced in November that he would be stepping down from the position after five years.

The board has also scheduled three public meetings to gather input from parents and the community.

The public meetings are scheduled:

January 8, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Hunt Middle School

January 23, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Integrated Arts Academy

January 29, 2020: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Champlain Elementary School

Attendees will be asked to address four questions, and comments will be recorded and displayed on a screen at the meeting and shared on the school district website:

What makes your community a good place to live? What makes this a good school district – for students and staff? What are the issues that a new superintendent needs to know about as they come into the district? What skills, qualities, and characteristics will the new superintendent need in order to be successful?

The district said the consultant hired to assist the nationwide search for Obeng’s replacement “is one of the leading national superintendent search firms.” The company, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, has placed more 750 superintendents and other officials in public and non-profit schools since 1991, the district said.

Obeng sent a letter to students and parents in November saying he would step down this spring to explore other personal and professional opportunities.

