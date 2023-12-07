Burlington, VT- The Burlington School District has named an interim principal for the remainder of the year, taking over for Deb Beaupre, who resigned over her decision to pull a fire alarm during a student fight.

Sabrina Westdijk, the former assistant principal, will take on the role while the district searches for a more permanent replacement. The Burlington Board of School Commissioners unanimously approved Superintendent Tom Flanagan’s recommendation Tuesday night.

Westdijk has been serving as principal since Beaupre was put on paid leave in mid-October after pulling a fire alarm to defuse a fight between students.

Roughly a month after being put on leave, Beaurpre announced her resignation would take effect on November 28.

In a statement announcing Westdijk becoming the official interim principal, Flanagan wrote, “Principal Westdijk has done an impressive job stepping into the principal role these past few months. She has quickly built trust with staff and built new relationships with students while fostering previous relationships formed at EMS (Edmunds Middle School).”

Flanagan says that with the approval of a new interim principal, the school board can turn their attention to choosing an interim assistant principal, and eventually, the hiring process for the next permanent principal.

The school board is working towards having a new principal start on July 1, 2024.