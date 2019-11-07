Burlington School District superintendent stepping down in 2020

The superintendent of the Burlington School District is stepping down at the end of the school year. Yaw Obeng sent a letter to students and parents Wednesday morning saying he wants to explore other personal and professional opportunities.

“There were some critical challenges we had to overcome,” Obeng said. “I was really eager and excited to take that on.”

After 5 years with the Burlington School District, superintendent Yaw Bengt said he’s ready to end this chapter.

“There were a lot of goals that were set from the board that hired me around finances, safety for students, racial disparity, and around achievement,” he said.

Under his leadership, Obeng said he’s been able to put some of those things in place. He said his work made the district’s finances stronger as well as closed the achievement gap.

A capital plan for the school’s aging infrastructure has also been put in place, but his tenure didn’t come without its hurdles.

“One of the challenges is the community is very engaged,” Obeng said. “So every topic, you’ve got a range of perspective, range of community consultations around that and people have different opinions around what should happen.”

In his remaining time with the district, Obeng said he hopes to create a scholarship to recognize a graduating senior who exemplifies the school district’s mission statement:

Cultivating caring, creative, and courageous people. Join the journey!

“I’ve been able to realize that statement through the voices of our students through recent students like the girls soccer team, Kawthir Hashim, and many other students who rose to that occasion.”

Obeng’s time with the district will come to an end in the spring of 2020. The Burlington school board said they will immediately begin a nationwide search for Obeng’s replacement.