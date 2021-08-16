Burlington set high low temperature records last week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Last week’s hot weather set a record in Burlington for five consecutive days of low temperatures above 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service in Burlington posted in Twitter that Aug. 9 through Aug. 13 was the longest stretch of such days since 1901.

Here are some numbers associated with the past week's heat at our six main climate sites. Fun fact: here at BTV, the five days with a low temperature of 70 or above marked the longest stretch of such days since 1901! pic.twitter.com/3bldeDy8ko — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) August 14, 2021

The Burlington Free Press reports that the city also had record high low temperatures on two days. According to the National Weather Service, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 had low temperatures of 75 degrees.

The weather service says last week’s humidity caused temperatures to feel hotter than they were with the maximum heat index for Burlington at 97 degrees.