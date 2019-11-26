Burlington shelter issues urgent call for food, volunteers and donations

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The BTV Low Barrier Shelter is urging the community to donate time or resources amid a struggle to provide food for the dozens of people staying there.

It’s the only shelter in Chittenden County that accepts those with sobriety issues or significant mental health needs, and the staff has been increasingly concerned that they’re spending more time ensuring a warm meal is available than helping people connect to vital resources.

David Berard, an overnight staff member, said he’s been cooking meals for 40 people on an almost nightly basis.

“It can get a little overwhelming,” Berard said. “Even one meal provider or volunteer to help fill that spot would allow me to attend to our clients.”

The shelter recently changed management, and some volunteers were lost during transition. They’re still figuring out funding under the new structure, and all the food they’re currently purchasing will impact their future budget. Since November 1, more than 80 guests have sought shelter, and the facility is full every night.

“A lot of these people don’t have other options,” said Shelter Coordinator Heather Bush. “They’ve maybe burned bridges with family members or aren’t connected to other service providers. We’re turning away about 5-10 people a night.”

The shelter is urging people to volunteer to cook or donate food and grocery store gift cards. Intake Coordinator Katie Ballard highlighted the importance of a warm meal in the shelter’s overall mission of getting people back on their feet.

“When you’re hungry and cold and you don’t know where you’re going to sleep or where your next meal will come from, it’s really hard to improve yourself, your life or your situation,” Ballard said.

They’re also hoping to find a community partner that might be able to help on a larger scale. Anyone interested in volunteering or making a donation can visit the shelter’s website.