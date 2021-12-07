BURLINGTON, Vt. – Last month, Burlington School District officials met with the Vermont Department of Health to go over the latest data on PCB contamination at the former Burlington High School.

A slight drop in PCB levels means it might be possible to use more of the building than is currently being occupied, however, reopening any additional space would require approval from environmental agencies.

The positive news is not expected to change plans to build a brand new high school, according to Superintendent Tom Flanagan.

“I still believe with the information we have that that’s the right decision for us,” Flanagan said. “I understand that’s a harder decision now after the latest levels. It feels different, but I believe we’re not in a significantly different place than we were five months ago as it relates to a new building.”

Last month, the Burlington School Board approved plans to build a new high school across the street on Institute Road.