BURLINGTON, Vt. – The results are in for a special election in the City of Burlington, and voters only approved one of two major investments that would’ve totaled a combined $60 million.

A $40 million bond vote to invest in infrastructure was approved by 57 percent of voters, but a two-thirds majority was needed to pass. Meanwhile, 70 percent of voters supported a $20 million bond to support the city’s net zero energy goals.

Mayor Miro Weinberger had hoped 2022 would be a big year for infrastructure projects in the Queen City, but it appears that will have to wait.

“A major reason why we brought forward this decision as a special election is because we’re already a year behind schedule as a result of the pandemic, this was already planned to be a 2020 ballot item,” Weinberger said. “With the passage of the federal infrastructure bill, if we’re going to take on more new projects, those general require local matching funds and that will be a challenge. That will certainly be one of the things we’re assessing between now and Town Meeting Day.”

Had the bond been approved, it would’ve cost Burlington’s property tax payers an estimated $13 per month. Before the votes were tallied, Public Works Director Chapin Spencer further explained the urgency around infrastructure.

“We have done a lot together over the last five years, but the needs still exist,” Spencer said. “We will continue turning over every leaf looking for grants, private contributions and donations to help us reinvest in our great city.”

Weinberger and other city officials were pleased to see the $20 million net zero energy bond get the green light.

“The Net Zero Energy Revenue Bond is a first of its kind, fiscally-responsible opportunity that will bring Burlington one step closer to achieving some of the most ambitious climate goals nationwide,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Thanks to the widespread support of Burlingtonians, the City now moves even closer to our critical goal of becoming a Net Zero Energy City.”

“Burlington Electric Department thanks our community for supporting the Net Zero Energy Revenue Bond which will provide a foundational investment for climate progress and grid reliability,” said Darren Springer, General Manager of Burlington Electric Department. “Through this bond, we’ll continue and expand our efforts to support our customers in switching from fossil fuels to clean technologies such as electric vehicles, cold-climate heat pumps, and more. Today’s vote not only moves us toward a Net Zero Energy future but also offers a compelling financing model for other public power utilities around the nation to consider as we all look to meet our climate commitments.”

“Thank you, neighbors, for believing in your municipal utility and for choosing to invest in our collective future!” stated Gabrielle Stebbins, Chair of the Burlington Electric Commission. “You asked that Burlington work to reduce our climate impact, and now you have voted your support. Our Net Zero Energy Revenue Bond is a critical step to making key investments in our electric grid and to continuing BED’s Green Stimulus program which helps us all invest in cleaner, more efficient technologies. It’s smart policy, all around.”

Because there were only two items on the ballot for a special election held in December, voter turnout was predictably low. Just over 20 percent of registered voters hit the polls, compared to 38 percent on Town Meeting Day and 60 percent for the 2020 Presidential Election.