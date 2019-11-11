Burlington’s VFW held annual Veterans Day Ceremony

BURLINGTON, VT – Despite the cold, members of the community gathered at Burlington’s Battery Park on Monday for a ceremony to honor those who fought for our freedom.

The event is put on every year by the Burlington VFW. Michelle Caver is the Post Commander for Burlington VFW also known as Veterans of Foreign Wars post 782. She said this event is a tradition on Veterans Day. It has been happening since 1921. Burlington’s VFW Post 782 is the oldest in Vermont.

“We have to remind ourselves that freedom comes with sacrifice and we have to honor those who did take the time, had the courage, and sacrificed a part of their life in support of freedom,” said Caver.

At the ceremony Mayor Weinberger, officials from Senator Leahy and Sander’s offices, as well as Congressmen Welch’s office paid tribute.

“To all the veterans here with us, on behalf of the people of Burlington, I want to say thank you for all that you’ve done to make this outstanding quality of life possible,” said Mayor Weinberger.

“The most important thing is that people are willing to serve and it says a lot about our country and those who support them,” said Senator Leahy’s State Director and former Veteran John Tracy.

During the ceremony, Caver encouraged people to help our servicemen and women. She hopes the community will reach out and help the VFW because they need all the help they can get.

“It is a mandate as a fellow citizen of this nation to reach out to the veteran community and say how I can help you. We cannot survive alone our building has no heat, “said Caver.

To get involved with the Burlington VFW Post 782 you can visit their website or call them at 802-864-6532.