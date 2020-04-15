Burton and other local companies are crucial during the pandemic

Local companies have been a huge factor in helping Vermont be prepared for this pandemic. One company in particular has put a pause on making snowboards and has focused on making face shields for health care workers.



Burton has stopped manufacturing snowboards at their Craig’s prototype facility in Burlington. In April they plan on making five hundred face shields a week.

CEO of Burton, Donna Carpenter said, “When I challenged my product team about a month ago to see what we could do during this crisis, they not only thought big but then they were able to execute and get it done.”

Burton has more than fifty people on the ground in China who work for Burton and are managing production control. They had to go into the factory and see if this would be an FDA approved mask. They also had to control for capacity and see if they had enough people and machines to produce this amount of masks. Their first shipment is headed to Boston Children Hospital.

“I think it’s important to understand we didn’t just go to a factory, some random factory and place an order for half a million masks to be delivered in two to three weeks” said Carpenter.

UVM has also been crucial in helping Vermont get through this tough time. Patrick gym has been turned in to a surge site and the Davis center kitchen facilities are being used to make meals for the surge sites. They have also provided parking close to the medical center for hospital staff, along with many other efforts.

UVM President, Suresh Garimella says, “We were able to arrange for 95 nursing students to graduate on May 1st, rather than the third week of the month to enable them to join the workforce sooner and provide relief to our overstressed health care workers.”

JV Air helped deliver covid-19 test samples to the Mayo Clinic for UVM Medical Center.

Co-founder of JV Air, Martti Matheson said, “We put in eleven straight days, twenty-two thousand miles, it went without a hitch. There were a lot of pilots and a lot of folks that you already thanked in there. Over four thousand samples were brought to the Mayo Clinic.”

Governor Scott says all this help is what has filled the gap and made Vermont so successful.

“We will find countless cases just like the ones described today across Vermont of people, neighbors helping neighbors. Again, that’s what makes Vermont so special”, said Scott.

Governor Scott said we have done a good job in Vermont mitigating this crisis and the people in Vermont are the reason for this. He said he doesn’t see how one body in Washington can determine when we open up and we don’t them telling us how to get out of this.