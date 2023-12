Sheldon, VT- A school bus driver from Highgate Springs has been fired after police say he struck a child.

Vermont State Police said Mitchell Boyer, 68, hit a Sheldon Elementary School student with his hand around 3:30 pm Thursday. Boyer turned himself in to State Police Barracks in St. Albans on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Terricel Transit said Boyer is no longer employed there as of Monday morning.

Boyer faces charges of simple assault and cruelty to a child. He is due in court January 30.