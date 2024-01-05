Shortly before 1:00 p.m. Friday, a police dispatcher could be heard saying:

“All free units, respond. I-87 southbound between (Exits) 23 and 22. I’ve got a rollover, bus, possibly with entrapment underneath.”

That bus, operated by the German-based company FlixBus, crashed in Lake George. An online schedule available Friday afternoon showed that the last scheduled stop it made before the crash was in Clinton County at about 11:00 a.m.

In an email Friday evening, FlixBus public relations manager Mike Ogulnick verified:

“The bus did stop in Plattsburgh. One passenger got off the bus and no passengers boarded in Plattsburgh.”

A Greyhound-branded bus served the Lake City’s usual inter-city schedule Friday night.

FlixBus officials added in a separate email:

“Twenty-three (23) individuals were on board, including the bus driver. Sadly, there is one (1) confirmed fatality and another passenger with serious injuries. Ten (10) other passengers and the bus driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At this point, there is no additional information available.

Individuals who believe they may have relatives on board can call 844-944-2086 or email customercareUS@flixbus.com with questions.

No confirmed information on the causes of the accident is available at the moment. FlixBus continues to work closely with the relevant authorities on site and our transport partner to determine the exact circumstances of this accident.

At all times, the safety of passengers and drivers is of the highest importance to FlixBus. FlixBus is deeply shocked about what happened and sends its deepest condolences to the victim’s relatives and friends and express its full support to the passengers and drivers affected by this accident.

FlixBus will issue additional information as soon as further details are available.“

A nearby school superintendent got a phone call Friday afternoon. The local sheriff’s office asked for school buses to help take injured people to hospitals.

“I, along with probably every other superintendent and school district, would immediately say yes, that we should assist and help emergency services and, obviously, the crash victims,” Warrensburg Central School District superintendent Amy Langworthy said.

At least two school districts sent help. Nexstar station WTEN, the ABC affiliate in Albany, reports that the Warrensburg and Lake George schools both did so.

“I give them a lot of credit,” Langworthy said. “They’re taking a bus and taking victims who were just in a bus accident, putting them on a bus and taking them to safety.”

A school resource officer and the Warren County Office of Emergency Services helped sheriff’s deputies and New York State Police respond to the crash.

“Our OES coordinator gave us the heads-up, and they were on the scene and they do what they have to do,” Warren County director of public affairs Don Lehman said. “Thankfully, these don’t happen very often, but it’s not unprecedented.”

NYSP troopers are busy investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident. They’re asking anyone who might know something to call Troop G Headquarters in Latham at (518) 783-3211.

The Adirondack Northway was closed near the crash scene for nearly nine hours. It reopened to traffic as usual shortly after 9:30 Friday night.