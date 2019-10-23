Cadets march to raise money for homeless veterans

Northfield, VT – For the 10th year in a row, Norwich University cadets, friends, family and alumni will march to raise money for a transition home and support center for homeless vets. The march re-creates the historical movement in 1866 that brought the cadets from Norwich to Northfield after a massive fire on the original campus.

Over the past decade, the march has raised more than $30,000, that helps support Vermont and national veteran’s organizations. But in the last several years, the money raised has remained solely in the Green Mountain state, benefiting Northfield’s Veterans’ Place – a community-based, nonprofit, 26-bed, substance-free, transitional housing program.

This year, Norwich University is hosting a special concert to benefit Veteran’s Place Inc. The November 9th concert will feature Vermont native and country musician Jamie Lee Thurston. It gets underway at 8pm at Plumley Armory.

The three-day, Annual Legacy March begins Thursday, Oct. 31, in Norwich, Vermont – Norwich University’s original “hometown,” and ends Saturday, Nov. 2.