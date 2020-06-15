Campgrounds can now open but still struggle amid pandemic

For many in Vermont and surrounding states, camping is a staple summer activity. Due to the pandemic, many campgrounds around the state are struggling. With major summer holidays coming up, local campgrounds are going to look a little different this summer.

Gary Jacobs is the owner of Green Mountain Family Campground in Bristol. The campground is open all year round, but Jacobs said their busiest time is in the summer. However, due to the pandemic that won’t be the case this year.

“It’s like a double edge sword. You have no guests coming in and providing you with revenue and then the guests that were supposed to come are canceling. At this point I believe most of our reservations have canceled for the Fourth of July weekend,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said one of their biggest issues is people coming from out of state. He explained that this not only hurts his business but Vermont’s tourism economy as a whole.

“We do get a lot of out of states that do come up for a week or a couple of weeks of course all of them have canceled because they are not able to quarantine. You’re just kind of putting a clamp on your tourism industry which is one of the main sources of economy of Vermont in the summertime,” said Jacobs.

Green Mountain Family Campground says they’ve lost nearly 50-80% of revenue due to the pandemic and it’s no different for other campgrounds across the state.

Charles Handy is the co-owner of Malletts Bay Campground in Colchester. He said they have lost around 20-30 % of revenue. They have also had cancelations.

“Usually Fourth of July we are really busy but of course they canceled the fireworks this year so that’s not good,” said Handy.

Handy also counts a lot of business from out of state. However, he says things are looking up

“People even if your allowed to stay they are just afraid to travel,” said Handy

Both Jacobs and Handy are hopeful and are hoping to make up anything they have lost next year.