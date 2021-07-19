Canada to re-open border to fully vaccinated American travelers August 9

OTTAWA, ON (WIVB) — On Monday, August 9, the Canadian government plans to start allowing fully vaccinated American citizens and Canadians living in the states, to enter the country for non-essential travel.

Officials say travelers must use ArriveCAN to submit travel information, and if they are eligible to enter, travelers will not be required to quarantine.

The Canadian government says they will require a pre-entry COVID-19 test result regardless of vaccination status. However, officials tell News 4 on August 9, using a new border testing surveillance program at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travelers will not need a post-arrival test unless randomly selected.

According to government officials, there is no change to mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated travelers.

“Canadians’ safety and security always come first,” Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said. “With rising vaccination rates and fewer cases in Canada, we can begin to safely ease border measures. A gradual approach to reopening will allow our health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation here and abroad. Canadians have worked hard and sacrificed for each other, and because of that work, we can take these next steps safely.”

The government also says the three-night government-authorized hotel stay requirement for air travel will expire as of 12:01 a.m. on August 9.

While fully vaccinated individuals who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine, officials tell us all travelers must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine if it’s determined at the border that they do not meet the requirements to enter.

Also, effective August 9, five Canadian airports will join Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport and allow international flights to land in Canada.

Those airports are:

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Officials say this strategy allows them to monitor COVID-19 in Canada, respond quickly to threats, and guide decisions on restricting international travel.

“Thanks to the extraordinary commitment of Canadians to getting vaccinated and following public health advice, we are seeing improvement in the public health situation in Canada,” Minister of Transport Canada Omar Alghabra said. “As a result, today we announced new steps in our re-opening approach, including that international flights carrying passengers will be allowed to land at five more Canadian airports.”

For more on travel, testing, quarantine, and borders, click here.