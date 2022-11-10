University of Vermont students and community members came together to raise awareness for cancer.

The UVM organization, Catamounts against Cancer, hosted relay for life.

Jessica Crane, a cancer survivor and current UVM student, spoke to a crowd of students to kick off the event.

“This is why I wanted to tell you all my story,” says Jessica Crane. “Because I think everyone here should know the true impact of what you all are doing. Thanks to your efforts, survivors like myself are able to live happy and productive lives. We get to celebrate milestones like [me] being over 12 years cancer free.”

Relay for Life is a national fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

On Saturday, the first lap was completed by those who beat cancer.

In the next few laps, survivors were joined by large crowds of supporters in the community.

“To see the amount of people, show up, the amount of participants it’s huge,” says Alex Naccarato. “They’re not there just to be there they want a world without cancer.”

At six years old — Crane was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“When I was six years old, I had no idea what was going on,” Crane says. “I was like why am I not going to school, why am I not like my friends? Why do I have an immune system? Why me? Why did I have to do that?”

Alex Naccarato was a high school basketball player in Springfield when he was first diagnosed. He recalls being out of breath on the court before seeing doctors.

“Cancer is the last diagnosis you expect,” Naccarato says. “It didn’t make sense. But what hit me harder was when I had to fill out an advanced directive that said if I get buried, this is where I want to be buried.”

Cancer survivors like Crane say battling cancer was mentally challenging as a kid.

“You’re so young and all your friends are going to school and playing on the playground and you’re coming in only two days a week,” Crane says. “You feel behind and you’re trying to make friends. You have no hair and have to wear hats to cover your bald head. You feel isolated.”

Crane says loved ones can make a difference.

“Although it’s hard to, [make] sure [a] child going through cancer has time to feel like a kid,” Crane says. “It’s hard but I went to arts and crafts and did dance classes to make my childhood seem kind of normal.”

Naccarato remembers how his community rallied behind him during his cancer journey. His school (Springfield) hosted a benefit game with their crosstown rival Bellows Falls.

“That was easily one of the most powerful memories during my time,” Naccarato says. “To see Bellows Falls, they were our rival but they were on my side that night. It’s tough to repay those people. Thank you isn’t enough for those people.”

Proceeds from the event were sent to the America Cancer Society.

The money will go towards cancer research and helping families impacted by cancer.

You can make a donation by clicking the link below.

https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY22NER?pg=entry&fr_id=102664