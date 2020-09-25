Candidates for Vt Governor face off in debate

Thursday morning, the parties’ top candidates for governor had the chance to question one another on their policies and take questions from Vermont voters, as many are preparing to mail in their ballots.

Among the discussion was gun reform. Governor Phil Scott touted major gun legislation passed in 2018, but Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman says he feels a 24 hour waiting period to buy handguns is crucial.

“I’m very concerned that we can prevent youth gun deaths, we can prevent suicides, we can protect women from domestic violence and the spur of the moment gun purchases,” Zuckerman said. “And just ask people to cool off for 24 hours”

“The 24 hour waiting period sounded like a good thing for some but I don’t believe it would be that practical in some respects and would disrupt what we’re already doing,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

The two also debated about the climate change crisis– the incumbent feels that technology needs to catch up, while Zuckerman feels bold actions are needed. A hot topic across the nation right now– racial injustice.

“We’ve significantly decreased the populations in prisons in the past year, reduced it by 350,” Scott said. “We’ve implemented fair and impartial policing, I think that is important as well.”

“We need to look at policies where they’re getting rid of cash bail, Zuckerman said. “We’ve had a systemic economic policy that makes it so our black and brown brothers and sisters don’t have as much resources to pay those sorts of bail.”

The candidates both left voters with a few final words, as people will have to decide whether to vote for consistency or change.

“I think my team has proven itself with me at the wheel,” the governor said. “As we move forward I will continue to focus on the three priorities I have set out, growing the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.”

“Whether its growing food or building opportunities for Vermonters, we need to use the resources we have to both address today’s concerns and tomorrows needs,” Zuckerman said.

“I will ensure Vermonters take home more pay and have affordable housing.”

Next week it will be the Lt. Governor candidates’ turn, Scott Milne and Molly Gray.