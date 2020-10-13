Capitol police investigating anonymous letter calling for House Speaker’s arrest

An unsigned letter dated October 4th appeared in house speaker Mitzi Johnson’s mailbox and a few other members of the general assembly. The note, resembling a postcard, called for her arrest due to ‘refusing to accept input on public matters from the private citizen of the state.’

“Mainly because of the similarities, few though they are, to the case out in Michigan, we wanted to take a little closer look at this,” said Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei.

Chief Romei says this kind of speech is actually quite common for his department, but said it was worth an investigation given that both cases involving Governor Gretchen Whitmer and speaker Johnson called for the arrest and trial of elected officials. Romei says his department is prepared, due to the polarized state of the nation right now.

“We do see an uptick around elections and there’s an election every 2 years so it does ebb and flow with the national election and local elections,” he said.

Chief Romei says he expects this case will be resolved in the next 48 hours with no charges with assistance from the FBI, Postal inspector, and Vermont department of public safety.

He says it’s important to note there’s a line to draw between threats and the first amendment right of freedom of speech.

“Honestly and thankfully, that’s how most of these resolve,” he said. “We try to balance the scales as best we can, we certainly want them to communicate to their government, but we don’t want them to threaten or cause alarm.”

We did reach out to Mitzi Johnson for comment on the matter, but she has not returned our request. A statement from the governors office says “Governor Scott takes all allegations of threats to public officials seriously and has consistently condemned acts or threats of violence of any kind. Lawmakers have been advised to report any potential threats to law enforcement.”