Shelburne, VT – Police in Shelburne say a 75 year old woman accidentally drove her car into the Shelburne Post Office. It happened Wednesday morning, just before 11:00 a.m. at the post office on Falls Road.

Police say 75-year-old Linda Hansen was trying to park when she hit the gas pedal instead of the brake. The car went into the building and there is significant damage to the main entrance. There were people inside the building, but no one was injured. The post office remains open

The driver, Hansen, was taken to UVM Medical Center by Charlotte Rescue. There is no word on her condition.