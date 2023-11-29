Hartland, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man in the hospital with minor injuries after the car rolled over onto its roof.

Around 10 a.m. on November 29, Vermont State Police, Hartland local fire personnel, and rescue responded to the crash on Barron Hill Road. An investigation determined that 50-year-old Gregory Daniels was driving the vehicle traveling downhill towards the intersection of Barron Hill Road and Route 12.

Daniels applied the brakes due to an oncoming vehicle. Due to ice on the road, the car started to slide and collided with an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll onto its roof. Police say Daniels got out on his own and was taken to Dartmouth Hospital.