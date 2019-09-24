Car show raises $6,500 for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

Middlebury, Vermont – The 15th annual Better L8 than Never Car Show hosted by the Addison County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, drew a field of more than 300 cars, while setting a fundraising record for the event. Snake Mountain Cruisers partnered with the Chamber and said that Camp Ta-Kum-Ta is their favorite charity, due to their care for children with special needs, including those with cancer.

The cost of the trophies for the winning cars, as well as all of the prizes for the raffle were donated by nearly 40 local businesses and individuals who volunteered their time and services for the event. Miss Teen Vermont, Danielle Trottier, made an appearance, greeting the attendees and visiting with the owners of the cars. The show raised a total of $6,500 dollars this year for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta.