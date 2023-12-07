The Carpenter’s Flat bridge on Route 9 has reopened to traffic. The historic bridge has been a main link between Clinton and Essex Counties for more than 80 years. It was built on Route 9 in 1941, connecting the highway over the AuSable River.

Last spring construction started. By July the bridge was completely closed, creating lengthy detours between Peru and Keeseville.

As of Tuesday morning, the project was complete, and traffic was once again flowing.

Luck Bros. Construction worked with DOT to raise the bridge roughly 3.5 feet. That will allow better flow of ice in the spring, and hopefully prevent future damage and flooding of the bridge.