Castleton University receives more than $2 million for new initiatives

Castleton, VT – Castleton University has received a $2.25 million dollar federal grant that school officials plan to put to put toward various initiatives, from improving infrastructure to bolstering graduation rates.

The grant, to be awarded over five years, comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Strengthening Institutions Program, known as Title III. The goal of program is to help colleges and universities expand their capacity to serve low-income students by improving academic quality and management.

“The Title III grant will help Castleton to reduce the gaps we’ve identified in student achievement and remove barriers to student success by aligning our students’ needs with increased support,” Provost Dr. Thomas Mauhs-Pugh said in a statement. “We believe this grant will have a profound impact on how we serve our students.”

University officials say the grant will help develop a digital learning commons, provide additional resources for institutional research and upgrades classroom technology and infrastructure.

“I am excited for the opportunities this grant will provide for us to better engage our students and ensure that they have the resources they need to complete their degree,” Castleton President Dr. Karen M. Scolforo said.