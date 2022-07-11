On Sunday, children and grownups turned out the Franklin County Airport for the Franklin County Airport Food Truck Festival. Organizers say the event embodies the spirit of summer.

“My favorite part of the day is just seeing everybody here and enjoying the event and coming together” said Vice President of the Vermont Aviators Association.

The Vermont Aviators Association hosts the festival. It is a statewide nonprofit that formed late last year..

Association President Chris Chiccone said the organization has six members. He says, “everybody has their specific roles that they do, and it really couldn’t happen without every single one of them.”

One of the biggest draws to Swanton on Sunday was chance to ride in a helicopter for $45.

Chiccone says people’s desire to experience flight is what inspired him to put on the event. He says,”the best part of the day for me is when someone says to me, I want to learn to fly but I didn’t know the right step to take the first step and I can point them in a direction”

Among the people attending Sunday’s event was Ashley Labelle, who was also celebrating her birthday. She said, “the food was great; we went on a helicopter ride which was great- we got to see the town and the mountains, and it was just really awesome”

Also featured during the day’s festivities was a car show and Miss Vermont ,Alexina Federhen, greeting people as the off-boarded the helicopter.

She spoke about the importance the event had for her saying “We’ve definitely seen in the past few years a need for people to be flying these birdies.”

She went on to exclaim what a good day she had saying “it’s so great to see these kids light up and open up doors of potential futures they might have in aviation and delicious food and I can’t complain.”

Food Trucks and Flights festivals have also been held in Rutland and organizers hope to do more of them in the future, while “keeping it that small airport feel.”