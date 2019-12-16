Catholic Charities distributes over $50K to Vermont families

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Vermont Catholic Charities Inc. aids vulnerable families in Vermont year round. This holiday season, the organization will distribute more than $50,000 to 250 families (totaling more than 900 people) throughout Vermont. For the past 25 years the organization has invested extra energy and care to support families during the often challenging Christmas holiday.

Beginning in November, Vermont families fill out applications to receive aid through the annual Advent Program that provides VISA gift cards and Hannaford or Price Chopper gift cards to help families get through the holiday season, along with assistance with utilities and rent. The amount of aid that Vermont Catholic Charities is able to provide through the holiday program depends upon the success of the corresponding Advent Appeal which runs each November. The statewide program operates out of Vermont Catholic Charities’ offices in South Burlington and Rutland and through Catholic parishes throughout the state.