Montpelier, VT- The U.S. Department of Labor is sending a $1.2 million grant to the Community College of Vermont to help fund the school’s Career Pathway Entry Program Plus.

In an announcement on the funding, CCV said the program combines college classes with industry-recognized credentials and paid apprenticeships. The program has a particular focus on serving students with disabilities, students involved in the justice system, new Americans, high school students, and people in poverty.

CCV President Joyce Judy said, “We are proud to partner with NBRC to support hard-working Vermonters as they gain the knowledge and skills they need to enter high-demand jobs.”

The college is working with companies such as BETA Technologies, and the UVM Health Network to establish apprenticeship partnerships.

CCV is just one of three organizations in Vermont to receive this funding, including the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., and the Vermont Healthcare & Information Technology Education Center.

The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities initiative.