Celebrate Montpelier with a three day event that supports local businesses

Montpelier Madness is a three day event with deals at local stores and restaurants in Montpelier. There will be over $5,000 in giveaways, pop-up entertainment, and different surprises around every corner.

Montpelier businesses will offer sales, discounts and promotions in stores and online. You can also grab a “Passport to Savings” at any of the participating businesses and collect stamps as you shop. If you fill up the passport with three stamps and bring it to the Montpelier Madness table in City Hall Plaza, you can receive Capital City Cash Coupons.

Montpelier Madness will also feature a variety of live entertainment. Some of these include music by Albert Joy, comedy from John Stork, and juggling by Austin.

